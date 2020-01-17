After Rishabh Pant was dropped from the second One Day International (ODI) against Australia, Sanju Samson was thought of as the replacement. Instead, BCCI selected KS Bharat in place of Pant for the second match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The decision has not gone right with the cricket fans especially after Samson was dropped from the T20I squad for the New Zealand tour as well.

Expressing his disappointment, Samson took to his Twitter handle and posted a comma. Many believe it represents the fact him being dropped has not put a full stop to his career but has put a comma to it. The tweet has already gone viral and while reporting it has already fetched 11.5K likes and 1.4K retweets.

, — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) January 16, 2020



Despite being regarded as one of the most talented keeper-batsmen in Indian cricket, Samson has always been at the receiving end of the selection heartbreak after making his international debut back in 2015 in a T20I match against Zimbabwe in 2015.

He then had to wait for more than four years to earn his next national team recall as he was picked in the T20I squad for the series against Bangladesh but did not feature in any of the playing elevens.

He was picked for India’s next T20I series as well where he suffered the same fate and spent his time on the bench. He finally got his breakthrough in the last T20I of the three-match series. However, he was again dropped when the T20I squad for New Zealand tour was picked up.