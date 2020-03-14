Recent reports reveal that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dropped former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar from its commentary panel. Seems like the massive news went unnoticed amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak even though Manjrekar was not present in washed-out India- South Africa ODI clash at Dharamshala despite other commentators from the panel including Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Karthik were present.

It is worth highlighting that Manjrekar has been a regular part of commentary panel for many high profile tournaments including the World Cups ever since he started commentating post his retirement in 1996. Even though Manjrekar has loads of experience in the commentary setup, he has been involved in quite a few controversies over the years.

However, there has not been any official word from the BCCI mentioning the reason for Manjrekar’s ouster. Separate media reports have quoted an unnamed BCCI source suggesting that the Board was not happy with his work and he may even be left out of the panel for the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Earlier, the IPL was postponed from 29 March to 15 April, because of the threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus which has claimed over 5,000 deaths globally and infected above 80 people in India.