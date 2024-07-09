Samson, Jaiswal, Dube likely to feature in 3rd T20I as India eye 2-1 lead

Despite slamming a blistering century during India’s series-levelling 100-run win in the second T20I against Zimbabwe on Sunday, Abhishek Sharma could find himself warming the bench on Wednesday even though the tough task of choosing between Abhishek and Yashasvi Jaiswal rests in the hands of the visiting team management ahead of the third game at the Harare Sports Club.

The arrival of Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, all of whom were part of the main team during the T20 World Cup-winning run last month, gives the Indian team a formidable look in the most important game of the series as the visitors will look to take advantage of the booster by taking a lead in the five T20I series, currently levelled at 1-1.

Abhishek, the left-handed opener, did enough to live up to his pre-series hype with a 46-ball century in only his second game and did look the part opening the innings. However, Jaiswal, with a strike rate of 161 plus in 17 T20I matches, including a hundred and four half-centuries, has his stocks high by virtue of being the reserve opener of the first-choice T20 team.

If the interim coach VVS Laxman goes by his good friend and former India head coach Rahul Dravid’s philosophy of continuity with much chopping and changing, Abhishek could be given a longer run to prove his consistency at the top level. With Jaiswal already a proven customer, Abhishek could use this series to get used to the demands of international cricket.

Also with Shubman Gill leading the side, it looks highly unlikely that Abhishek could be benched considering the two have been best friends since their U-14 days and someone who scored his first international ton with a willow borrowed from the former.

At best it could well be a case of one of the two southpaws batting at one drop which means Sanju Samson, who normally bats at No. 3 for Rajasthan Royals, might come in at No.5, while Ruturaj Gaikwad, who batted at No.3, will probably drop down a place to No.4. As far as the changes in the playing eleven are concerned, Jaiswal is likely to replace B Sai Sudharsan, who was selected only for the first two games.

Samson will come in place of Dhruv Jurel, who had a good outing behind the stumps. Dube, the only player who was a part of the T20 World Cup playing XI, is likely to walk in to replace Riyan Parag. The imposing batter could be an even bigger nemesis for the Zimbabwean spinners during the back-10.

India’s bowling department is unlikely to see any major chopping with the three pacers — Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan, getting an additional seaming option in Dube, while the spinning department will be manned by Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar.

As far as Zimbabwe is concerned, their batting has left a lot to be desired with scores of 115 while batting first and 134 in the second essay chasing 235. And as such, the home side will be hoping to get their act together against a superior Indian side bolstered by the return of the experienced campaigners.