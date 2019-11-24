Ace India badminton player Saina Nehwal has withdrawn from the fifth edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL).

World number 9 Saina, who also withdrew from this week’s Korean Open, said she was struggling with her pancreatitis and injuries. On Sunday, she took to Twitter to announce the news.

“Hey everyone , I won’t be part of the PBL Season 5 . I haven’t been well most part of the year due to pancreatitis and injuries and I would like to take time during the PBL to prepare better,” tweeted Saina.

Meanwhile, the badminton star apologised to her fans and said that she would participate in the next season.

“I want to say sorry to all my fans and I hope to be part of the next season of PBL,” her tweet added.

The 29-year-old last played two weeks ago at the Hong Kong Open and since then she has been out of action. In Hong Kong, she lost to China’s Cai Yan Yan 13-21, 20-22 in the first round of the tournament.