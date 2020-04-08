India ace shuttler Sai Praneeth has contributed Rs 4 lakh to help the countrymen fight the pandemic Coronavirus. The badminton star donated Rs 3 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund and remaining 1 lakh to the Telangana CM Relief Fund.

“I contributed 3 lakhs for PM relief fund and 1 lakh for telangana state CM relief fund as my part in this fight against covid-19 . Hope my contributions help the nation in this tough situation,” tweeted Praneeth.

Prior to Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap had donated Rs 3 lakh towards Telangana CM Relief Fund, while PV Sindhu had also donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against the novel Coronavirus.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Monday suspended a host of its flagship international, junior and para tournaments scheduled from May to July in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It comprises many Grade 2 and 3 events, including HSBC BWF World Tour, BWF Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments.

The decision was taken in “close consultation and consensus” with the Host Member Associations (HMA) and Continental Confederations (CC),” stated a BWF release.

Last week, the badminton governing body froze the world rankings and world junior rankings until further notice, with the lists backdated to March 17, 2020.

COVID-19 has so far killed at least 150 and has infected over 5,300 in India as per the Worldometer.

