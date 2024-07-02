Sai, Jitesh, Harshit added to India’s squad for first two T20Is against Zimbabwe

The BCCI’s senior selection committee has named opener Sai Sudharsan, wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma and pacer Harshit Rana as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal in India’s 15-member squad for the first two (of five) T20Is in Zimbabwe starting July 6.

The decision was taken after the trio of Sanju, Shivam and Yashasvi were left stranded in Barbados along with the rest of the T20 World Cup-winning team, due to Hurricane Beryl, which led to the airport in Barbados being shut down.

The trio will return to India with the rest of the T20 World Cup-winning squad before flying out to Harare for the last three games. The victorious T20 World Cup squad was originally expected to land in India on Monday.

T20 WC winners likely to land on Wednesday evening

The Indian contingent is expected to leave Bridgetown by a chartered flight at 6pm local time on Tuesday and land in New Delhi Delhi on Wednesday at 7.45pm IST. The T20 World Cup-winning squad, its support staff, some BCCI officials and the players’ families have been stranded in Barbados for the past two days due to Hurricane Beryl, which hit the island on Sunday evening.

PM Modi likely to felicitate winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most likely to attend a proposed felicitation ceremony of the World Cup winning side but the schedule of that event has not yet been finalised. In his congratulatory message after India’s win, the Prime Minister praised the players for showing their excellent skill and spirit throughout the tournament and said their commitment is very motivating.

He also spoke to the members of the Indian cricket team over the phone and congratulated them on their valiant effort. During the conversation, the Prime Minister praised Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and appreciated his T20I career. PM Modi had a special mention for Virat Kohli, who scored a valuable 76, and his immense contributions to Indian cricket. He also thanked Rahul Dravid, who stepped down as the head coach following India’s win, for his contributions to Indian cricket.

Meanwhile, Samson, Dube and Jaiswal, who were part of the T20 World Cup squad, are likely to be a part of the felicitation ceremony along with the other members before they travel to Zimbabwe.

Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed, who were part of the reserves for the World Cup, are likely to join the squad in Harare directly from the Caribbean. Shubman Gill, who has been named captain of the squad in Zimbabwe, is set to join the squad directly from the USA, where he was on holiday after being released from India’s touring reserves at the end of the group stage.

Sai Sudharsan, who made his international debut on the tour of South Africa last December, is currently playing for Surrey in Division 1 of the County Championship and is likely to join the squad in Harare on July 4 after the conclusion of Surrey’s ongoing fixture against Essex. For stumper Jitesh Sharma, the recall to the India squad after a below-par IPL, could be a lifeline to prove himself.

For Delhi pacer, Rana, this is a maiden call-up after an excellent IPL season with champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Rana had been at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy till late last month as part of a conditioning camp for rising fast bowlers. He was the joint-second-highest wicket-taker for KKR (19 wickets at an average of 20.15), the same as Andre Russell and only behind Varun Chakravarthy, who had 21.

The squad already has a few new faces in young IPL stars Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy who was initially named in the squad was withdrawn due to an injury, with the BCCI naming Dube as his replacement.

The series kicks off on July 6, followed by matches on July 7, 10, 13 and 14. All matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

India’s squad for 1st & 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana