Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar turned a barber for his son Arjun as he gave the latter a haircut amid the coronavirus lockdown. Sachin even uploaded a video of the same on Instagram on Tuesday.

With no cricket being played in and around the world owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, former as well as current cricketers are spending more time on social media to keep their fans engaged and entertained while also urging them to practice the social distancing and other regulations put in place by the state governments in the fourth phase of this nationwide lockdown.

“As a father you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gymming with them or for that matter cutting their hair. However the haircut turns out you’ll always be handsome @Arjuntendulkar. Special thanks to my salon assistant @Sarstendulkar,” Tendulkar captioned the post.

With the entire country under lockdown, Sachin is getting to spend some valuable time with his family.