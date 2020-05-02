Wishes pour in for legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara as the southpaw turns 51 on Saturday.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and India opener Shikhar Dhawan led the chart of Lara’s well-wishers.

“Wishing my fellow Taurean a very happy birthday. Was great fun catching up with you recently. Have a great one, Prince! Look forward to seeing you soon. Take care,” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

“Happy Birthday to the Prince of Port of Spain!” wrote ICC.

“Happy birthday to the legend, the Prince of Trinidad & Tobago and a great human being Brian Lara. Hope you have a beautiful year ahead and soon we’ll do our dance lessons,” tweeted Dhawan.

“A class act right from the start. Go back to 1993 and re-live a maiden Test match century for Brian Lara, who turns 51 today,” tweeted Cricket Australia.