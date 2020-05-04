On behalf of the Indian armed forces, legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday saluted the corona warriors who are helping India fight the “invisible enemy”.

Notably, Indian Defence forces on Sunday expressed their gratitude towards coronavirus frontline ‘warriors’ across the country like the doctors, nurses and police personnel with the IAF carrying out a fly-past and showering petals by fighter jets over state capitals and performances by army bands outside hospitals.

“A Big Salute from the Armed Forces to the Warriors on the ground who are helping Flag of India fight the war against this invisible enemy. Massive respect to each one of the #CoronaWarriors. Jai Hind! #IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriors,” tweeted Tendulkar.

A Big Salute from the Armed Forces to the Warriors on the ground who are helping 🇮🇳 fight the war against this invisible enemy.

Massive respect to each one of the #CoronaWarriors.

Jai Hind!#IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriors@adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/6O6IkbsSEc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, out-of-favour India batsman Suresh Raina also extended his gratitude towards the corona warriors for their “selfless service”.

“Wonderful gesture by @IAF_MCC to honour our #CoronaWarriors. Their selfless services are the reason that we are able to put up this fight against this terrible pandemic. Gratitude & Salute to all of you,” said Raina on Twitter.