India middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav has revealed that legendary player Sachin Tendulkar was his idol while wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni is his favourite player.

However, Kedar, who made his India debut on 16 November 2014 exactly a year after Tendulkar’s retirement from international cricket, said he regrets that he could not play with the legend.

“Growing up Sachin (Tendulkar) was my idol like every aspiring cricketer. I regret I could not play with him. But when it comes to favourite cricketer, it has to be Dhoni,” Kedar said during Chennai Super Kings’s Instagram Live chat as quoted by IANS.

Talking further about Dhoni, Jadhav said he owes a lot to the former India captain who backed him throughout his career and helped him play so many ODIs for the country.

“When I met Mahi bhai I thought he is India’s captain and he would be very strict. After meeting him, I don’t see any other image when it comes to favourite cricketer,” said Kedar who has made 1389 runs with two hundreds and six fifties from 73 ODIs played for India so far.

“I could have played 8-10 ODIs but Mahi bhai supported me and he had a calming effect on me. When I see him I get confidence and if you get that from your captain, it helps a lot,” he added.

Notably, ODI specialist Jadhav was dropped from the squad for India’s home series against South Africa. However, the three-match ODI series eventually got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

