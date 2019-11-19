Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid a three-day visit to Nepal’s capital Kathmandu to raise awareness for the UNICEF Nepal’s ‘Bat for Brain Development’ campaign.

During his visit, the legendary batsman appreciated the efforts undertaken by Nepal for the promotion of the rights of the children and their welfare

Tendulkar, who is a UNICEF ambassador, played a fun game of cricket with the Nepal women’s team and went to the famous Pashupati Temple and met the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli.

Oli took to Twitter to thank Tendulkar by saying: “Pleased to meet with Sachin Tendulkar, famous cricket player, and UNICEF goodwill ambassador today. He appreciated the efforts undertaken by Nepal for the promotion of the rights of the children and their welfare.”

Meanwhile, retweeting the post, Tendulkar said: “Thank you for meeting me despite health issues Shri Oli ji, I wish you a speedy recovery. I feel touched by the love and warmth received in Nepal. Like the beautiful lamp you gifted – may there be brightness, happiness & prosperity all over the world.”