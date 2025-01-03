Sabalenka overcomes Putintseva to enter quarterfinals in Brisbane

World No.1 and top seed Aryna Sabalenka showcased her trademark power and resilience in a challenging third-round encounter, defeating No.15 seed Yulia Putintseva 7-6(2), 6-4 in just under two hours at the Brisbane International WTA event.

Sabalenka entered the match as the favourite but was immediately put on the back foot by Putintseva’s tactical variety and defensive brilliance. The Kazakhstan player’s speed and court awareness disrupted Sabalenka’s rhythm, forcing uncharacteristic errors and building a 5-3 lead.

Putintseva’s defensive highlight came at a spectacular point where she found the lines repeatedly while on the run, earning loud applause from the Brisbane crowd. The World No.29’s ability to mix her shots and anticipate Sabalenka’s power plays kept the Belarusian under constant pressure.

However, Sabalenka’s mental fortitude shone through in the critical moments. Down 5-3 and two points from losing the set on four occasions, she managed to shorten rallies with pinpoint power, neutralizing Putintseva’s variety. Though Sabalenka missed her first set point at 6-5, she shifted gears in the tiebreak, unleashing her signature power game to dominate 7-2 and seize the momentum.

Riding high on the confidence from the first set, Sabalenka broke Putintseva immediately in the second set with a ferocious forehand winner. That game proved decisive. While Putintseva continued to fight, taking Sabalenka to 30-30 on three separate occasions, she was unable to create break-point opportunities.

Sabalenka’s serving improved as the match progressed, and her forehand and backhand consistently found the lines. She sealed victory in emphatic fashion, striking a blistering backhand down the line to close out the match in 1 hour and 49 minutes.

Sabalenka’s victory improved her head-to-head record against Putintseva to 2-1, adding another chapter to their competitive rivalry. It also sets up a tantalizing quarterfinal clash with Marie Bouzkova, who has been in scintillating form this week. Bouzkova, unseeded in Brisbane, upset No.10 seed and two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in straight sets, adding to her second-round triumph over No.5 seed Jelena Ostapenko.

The matchup between Sabalenka and Bouzkova is tied at one win apiece, with Bouzkova emerging victorious in their most recent meeting at the Washington Open semifinals last July, where she triumphed 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Bouzkova’s patient baseline play and counterpunching abilities have proven problematic for Sabalenka in the past, making this encounter another potential thriller.