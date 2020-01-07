In a stiff 438-run chase in the fourth innings, debutant Pieter Malan stood his ground with an unbeaten 83 to keep South Africa in contention by Lunch on Day 5 of the second Test against England at Newlands in Cape Town.

South Africa were 170 for 4 with Rassie van der Dussen (1*) holding the other end when the umpires called for Lunch.

South Africa started the final day at 126 for 2 with Malan and Keshav Maharaj at the crease. The Proteas could add only three runs on the board before Maharaj fell to James Anderson on his individual score of 2.

After this, skipper Faf du Plessis showed some resilience with his 19 runs off 57 balls, but his misery ended on the ball of Dominic Bess.

Talking about Malan, he has hit just 3 boundaries out of the 271 deliveries faced so far.

On Monday, Malan had first stitched a 71-run stand with opening partner Dean Elgar (34) and then added 52 runs with Zubayr Hamza (18).

Notably, South Africa currently lead the four-match series 1-0 as they had won the first Test in Centurion by 107 runs.

Brief scores: England: 269 all out & 391/8d (Dom Sibley 133 not out, Ben Stokes 72, Joe Root 61; Anrich Nortje 3/61); South Africa: 223 all out & 170/4 (Pieter Malan 83 not out, Dean Elgar 34)