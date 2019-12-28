Despite their decent bowling effort on the field, English bowlers could not stop South Africa from extending their lead to 300 in the first Test match of the three-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

South Africa were 197 for 7 at the time when umpires called for Lunch. Quinton de Kock was unbeaten on 30, while Vernon Philander was not out on 5.

The day had started with overnight batsmen Rassie van der Dussen and Anrich Nortje scoring 51 and 40 runs, respectively.

However, England pacers took the wickets of Van der Dussen, Nortje, and Dwaine Pretorius (7) within 24 runs to send some jitters in the hosts’ camp.

Earlier, riding on De Kock’s valiant knock of 95 runs in the first innings, South Africa had scored 284 runs after getting an invitation to bat. In its response, England were bundled out for a meager 181.

A total of 15 wickets fell on Friday, where 10 wickets were of the visitors. The Three Lions lost four wickets in the second and third session each with their last seven wickets coming for just 39 runs.

Vernon Philander, who will retire from international cricket after the ongoing series, was the chief destroyer as he returned figures of 4 for 16. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada ended with 3 for 68.