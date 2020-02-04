South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock on Tuesday won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the first ODI of the three-match series between the sides at Newlands in Cape Town.

JJ Smuts and Lutho Sipamla make their debuts for South Africa, meanwhile, Matt Parkinson and Tom Banton make their first England appearance.

Notably, the hosts have won all the five ODIs they have played against England at Newlands.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper/captain), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson