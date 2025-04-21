Rudrankksh, Arya take silver in Air Rifle Mixed Team event of ISSF WC

The pair of Rudrankksh Patil and Arya Borse won silver at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Lima, Peru, going down 11-17 to the Norwegian pair of Jon-Hermann Hegg and Jeanette Hegg Duestad in the gold medal match at the Las Palmas shooting range on Sunday.

This was India’s third silver of the Lima World Cup to go with two golds and a bronze. They are third on the medal standings behind China and the USA.

Earlier, Rudrankksh and Arya had shot a combined 632.5 to make it to the gold match, finishing behind the table-topping Norwegian pair by 0.1. They could not overturn that supremacy in the final, over an accomplished pair, both of whom have played individual Olympic finals.

Arjun Babuta and Narmada Nithin shot 630.0 to finish seventh in the 24-team competition.

Also in the day, Indian shooters fell short of the Trap finals.

Pragati Dubey finished best in the women’s trap with a 113 giving her seventh place. The top six make the finals. Bhavya Tripathi was further down in 12th with 110 while Neeru’s 105 gave her 18th spot.

In the men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Zoravar Sandhu had finished with qualifying scores of 117 and 116 respectively and were certain to miss out. Lakshay Sheoran, who still had a round to play, cannot go above 118 and would also miss out on the finals as things stood.

Three Indians were also in action at the women’s 25m pistol, whose first dueling round played out on the day. Manu Bhaker shot 291 (96,99,96) to lie second, while Esha Singh was also in the qualifying zone with a 289, placing her sixth currently. Simranpreet Kaur Brar shot 286 for ninth spot.

The three will return to action on Monday, the last day of competitions, for the second rapid-fire round and then hopefully the finals, which follow.