Post Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 109 that led New Zealand to a 4-wicket win over India in the first ODI, New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls heaped praise on the 35-year-old saying he brings immense experience to the team.

“Having someone like that (Ross Taylor) at number four, especially with Kane Williamson not being there as well, the experience he brings is immense. It is not just about the runs, because batting with him in the middle, you keep having those conversations that help your batting too,” said Nicholls as quoted by PTI.

“The dimensions of the ground helped us and he certainly likes batting there. It was a great partnership and great knock from him. Ross being there till the end to be not out and win the game was immense for us,” he added.

On Wednesday, New Zealand chased down 348 runs — their highest-ever chase in ODIs — as Taylor smoked the Indian bowlers all around the park to help the Kiwis win the first ODI of the three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

“It was great, our biggest chase ever in ODI cricket and it was good to be able to contribute in it. In the past, playing India in India, we have had a couple of chases around the 300-mark and others we got close to. It was nice to do that again at home, and to actually win the game, it was great,” said Nicholls.

Apart from Taylor, Nicholls’s 78 and Tom Latham’s 69 helped New Zealand’s cause.

The two teams meet next on Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland.