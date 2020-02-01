In a recent media interaction, Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria has stated that while he has played with some of the finest footballers in the world, he believes that his own compatriot Lionel Messi is the best of the lot.

“It was a dream to have the possibility to play with [Wayne] Rooney, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, Cristiano [Ronaldo], Leo [Messi]… they were players that I used on the PlayStation and I would never have imagined I’d get to play with them,” Di Maria told TyC Sports as quoted by IANS.

“I used to watch them and then to have the opportunity to play with them was really nice,” he said.

“Leo is the best of the four, Cristiano is a monster and Neymar is simply a joy for football. He’s Brazilian and when he plays all he does is have fun. Ibra is crazy, a total character. On the pitch he might seem like a bad guy but he is awesome, a really good guy. I got along with him very well when he was here,” he added.

“Rooney is a quiet guy. I never thought he would be as strong as he is. With all the great players I have played with, it’s hard to choose. But if I had to pick one, it would be Leo,” he further said.

Di Maria then went on to say how his club teammate Kylian Mbappe can become one of the best footballers in the world in the coming time.

“Mbappe is a little animal,” Di Maria said.

“He has a great mentality. He’s a good boy, always calm, and plays at a high level. Even with everything he has done, he can do more. If he continues with the mentality he has, I know that he will win the Ballon d’Or,” he concluded.

(With inputs from IANS)