Indian limited-overs cricket team’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday expressed his desire to play in both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 supposed to take place later this year.

“Let’s have a chatty Sunday. Shoot me some questions, I’ll answer through the day.” Rohit said in his Instagram story post.

The first question posed to him was ‘which one would be preferred, the T20 World Cup or the IPL’.

“Preferably both.” Rohit answered.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended indefinitely due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, several media reports had stated that the BCCI was reportedly looking at the possibility to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League – suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic – from September 25 to November 1, considering that the T20 World Cup would be postponed.

However, the ICC T20 World Cup is also scheduled to happen at the same time – October 18 to November 15. But the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has put the multination tournament in a flux.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting on Wednesday kept the fate of this year’s T20 World Cup hanging as they dragged the matter until at least next month when another meeting will take place.

This week’s meeting, meanwhile, saw the Board expressing the desire to continue to assess the COVID-19 situation, as a part of the governing body’s contingency planning process to explore various ways to stage the events by working in tandem with the stakeholders and the regional governments.