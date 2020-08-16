Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Shara have bid Mahendra Singh Dhoni adieu in their own unique ways. The former Indian captain on Saturday called it a day in his 16-year-long international cricket.

After Dhoni let the world know about his decision on an Instagram post, Kohli wrote on his social media timelines, “Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you’ve gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more.”

“What you’ve done for the country will always remain in everyone’s heart…but the mutual respect and warmth I’ve received from you will always stay in mine.

“The world has seen achievements, I’ve seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you,” added Kohli.

Meanwhile, Rohit remembered the impact Dhoni created during his days as a captain and refused to send him an obituary. Instead, he expressed his urge to share the field his ex-captain again when Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meet in the IPL opener on September 19.

“One of the most influential men in the history of Indian cricket,” Rohit wrote on Instagram on Sunday along with a photo of the him and Dhini. “His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow,”

Rohit wrote before signing off: “See you on 19th at the toss.”

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Saturday, Dhoni posted a montage with several clips and moments from his international career. He captioned the post, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hours consider me as Retired.”

He has been the most successful Indian captain ever and is the only international skipper who has led his team all the ICC glories. After the ICC World T20 victory in 2007, Dhoni-led India earned the ICC Test Mace in 2009 and followed it with the ICC World Cup win in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy victory in 2013.

In 350 ODI appearances as a batsman, Dhoni has amassed 10,773 runs at an average of above 50 with 10 centuries. His T20I numbers included 1,617 runs at an average of 37 in 97 matches. As a wicket-keeper and fielder, Dhoni inflicted over 850 dismissals during his international days.

He had retired from Test cricket during India’s 2014-15 tour of Australia.