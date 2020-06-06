Talking about his ‘special knock’ of 208 runs from 153 deliveries, Indian opener Rohit Sharma revealed why his wife Ritika had got emotional just after he scored his third double hundred in One Day-Internationals (ODIs).

The Hitman narrated the incident when he appeared in Episode 2 of the ‘Open nets with Mayank’.

The Mumbai Indians skipper was accompanied by Shikhar Dhawa and Mayank on the show. He stated that his wife thought that he had twisted his hand while diving for the 196th run of his 208 run knock.

“As you can see my wife got emotional there, this day was special as it was my anniversary. Probably the best gift I could give it to her while I am on the field, it was quite emotional though,” said Rohit during the candid chat.

“When I came from the ground, I just asked her why did you (Ritika) cry? So she told me that she thought I (Rohit) twisted my hand when I dived for my 196th run and that was a little worrying factor for her, she got little emotional of because of that I guess,” Rohit added.

In this particular match, Rohit was also leading the Men in Blue which made the knock all the more special. The Mumbaikar scored the runs with the help of 13 fours and 12 sixes against Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

With the help of the captain’s knock, India reached a massive 392/4 in their allotted quota of 50 overs as India won the match by 141 runs.

“To be honest I was going pretty slow, I never thought I will get to a double hundred but once you cross 125, I feel it gets easier for you because bowlers are under pressure. Unless you make a mistake I don’t think you can get out,” said Rohit.