In what can be looked at as a compliment to Indian opener Rohit Sharma, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has stated that the Hitman can cross the 200 run barrier in T20 Cricket. Hogg mentioned this in a Tweet while he was answering questions posed to him by fans on social media.

“Rohit Sharma at presently is the only player I think capable of it. Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground,” Hogg tweeted when asked about who he thinks will be the first to register that score in the shortest format of the game.

While Chris Gayle’s 175 off 66 deliveries for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League is the highest individual score in T20s overall, Aaron Finch’s 172 off 76 balls against Zimbabwe is the highest in T20Is.

Although his highest score in T20I is 118, he already holds the record of the highest individual score in ODIs as he scored a massive 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014. He is also the only player in international cricket to have scored double hundreds more than once in his career, having brought up the feat- a total of three times in his career.