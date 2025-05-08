Rohit leaves behind a culture of discipline and selflessness that will inspire future generations, says Binny

Roger Binny, BCCI President, congratulated Rohit Sharma on having a stellar 11-year career as a Test cricketer, saying that he leaves behind a culture of discipline and selflessness that will inspire future generations to play the longer format.

On Wednesday evening, Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, adding that he will continue to play ODIs. In 67 Tests, Rohit scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and a career-best score of 212.

His transformation from a middle-order batter to one of the most successful Test openers in recent times and becoming India’s 35th Test captain made for a fascinating watch. “Mr Rohit Sharma’s impact on Indian cricket transcends records and statistics. He brought a sense of calm and assurance to the team – both as a player and as a captain.”

“His ability to stay composed under pressure and to consistently put the team’s needs above his own made him a truly special player and leader. Indian cricket has been fortunate to have a figure like Rohit – someone who upheld the highest standards of professionalism and sportsmanship. He leaves behind not just a remarkable playing record, but a culture of discipline and selflessness that will inspire future generations,” said Binny in a statement on Wednesday night.

As India’s Test captain from 2022, Rohit guided India through an important phase of transition and injuries, leading the team in 24 Tests and securing 12 victories, including taking the team to being runners-up in 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final.

“Mr Rohit Sharma has been a towering figure in India’s Test journey – a captain who placed the team above all else, and a player who personified the values of discipline, humility, and excellence.”

“Indian cricket is proud not just of his achievements, but of the dignity and integrity with which he conducted himself throughout his career. The BCCI expresses its deepest gratitude to him for his extraordinary service in whites. His legacy is etched permanently in the history of Indian cricket,” added BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, congratulated Rohit on having a great Test career. “Thank you @ImRo45 for your bold leadership in Test cricket, and the entertainment you provided to fans of the longest format over your career. Wishing you all the best for future innings on and off the field!” he wrote on ‘X’.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir too praised Rohit for his exploits in Tests. “A master, a leader & a gem! #RohitSharma,” he said on ‘X’.

Yuvraj Singh, the former India all-rounder, wrote on ‘X’, “Test cricket asks a lot of you – grit, patience, and character. Brotherman, you gave it everything and yet made it look effortless. From a quiet fighter to a leader at the top, your journey in whites has been special. Proud of you, go well @ImRo45.”