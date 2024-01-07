Rohit, Kohli return as BCCI announces squad for Afghanistan T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the 16-member Indian cricket team for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma, who was out of T20 squad during the recent South Africa tour, has returned as captain. Virat Kohli has also made a come back to the national side for T20Is.

Both Rohit and Virat last played against England at the Adelaide Oval during the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal in Australia.

Their return to the national side is crucial given the Afghanistan T20Is will be India’s last series in the shortest format before the 2024 World Cup.

The selectors have picked Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson as the two wicket-keeping options.

However, several frontline players, including Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and ODI World Cup hero Mohammad Shami – haven’t been picked for the Afghanistan series.

According to reports, both Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are nursing their respective injuries.

In the pace department, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar have retained their place in the national team.

Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are the four spin options to feature in the 16-member squad.

Shubhman Gill, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh have also been named in the team for the three-match series that will kick-start from January 11, in Mohali.

India’s squad for Afghanistan T20I series: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar