Rohit hopes to break Gayle’s record of most sixes

eam India skipper Rohit Sharma is looking forward to breaking former West Indian opener Chris Gayle’s world record for the most number of sixes hit in international cricket. Gayle with 553 sixes is 14 ahead of Rohit’s 539, and the Mumbaikar has a very good chance of going past the landmark in the coming weeks.

“I want to break Chris Gayle’s six-hititng record. Never in my life, I imagined that I will break the Chris Gayle’s record. It’s funny (flex muscles),” Rohit was quoted as saying by Youtuber Vimal Kumar in a candid interview.

“I am not a muscle guy but I like to hit the bowl hard. When I started playing cricket, I was told that timing is important. Aerial shots were a big no. Basic was to keep your head intact, keep the bat close to your body and play the bowl along the carpet. If we used to play aerial shots, the coach used to throw us out of the game,” he added.

On being asked about his relationship with head coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit said, “I have a huge respect for Rahul Dravid. First for the person he is and then the cricketer. Because being a good human comes first then you are a cricketer, a footballer or a doctor. He is a genuine guy.”

“I didn’t get many chances to play with him but now I have got the opportunity to work with him in the past two years. He doesn’t like to have a communication gap with any player or support staff. His simple rule is to communicate with everyone.”

“We have an open relationship. I have enjoyed my time with Rahul bhai. He is passing his knowledge about cricket to everyone,” he added.

When asked about Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from his injury, Rohit has only one piece of advice for him and that is to keep playing the fearless brand of cricket.

“I want him to continue to play like this. He has backed his game. He is not stubborn but taking risks is his game. He always says that ‘I play according to the situation.’ He doesn’t go and start slogging, he reads the situation well,” said Rohit.