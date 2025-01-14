Rohit, Gill in line for Ranji Trophy return

In recent years, a packed international calendar coupled with commitments to respective IPL franchises have often been taken into account while excusing leading all-format cricketers to turn up for domestic matches. While the basic idea behind it was to manage workload of senior cricketers, especially the fast bowlers, several international cricketers have used it as an escape route from the toils of domestic cricket.

In 2023-24, the BCCI had stripped Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer of their annual contracts after the duo did not turn up for their respective state sides despite not being on national duty. While the move set a precedent for many, it may not be the same in the case of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli — with both the veterans battling a prolonged lean patch in red-ball cricket.

In the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, Rohit missed the first match due to the birth of his second child and returned to scores of 3, 6, 10, 3, 9 across the three Tests in Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne. He eventually decided to opt out of the Sydney Test, handing over the captaincy to Jasprit Bumrah.

Similarly, Kohli also struggled, scoring just 5 runs in the first innings in Perth before showing signs of returning to form with a much-awaited unbeaten century in the second innings. But he failed to capitalise on the momentum in the rest of the series and ended up with scores of 7, 11, 3, 36, 5, 17, and 6 while continuing with his struggles outside the off-stump.

Their failures over the course of the entire tour Down Under have fuelled speculations of their international future, even though Rohit had turned down any such predictions. But on the hindsight, with both Rohit and Virat approaching the sunset of their respective careers, the duo would want to sign off on a high irrespective of when they decide to hang their boots.

For that, the two batting stars would have to figure out a way to rediscover themselves, and a game or two in the domestic circuit would do them no harm. Interestingly, the duo has competed in only one Ranji Trophy match since the time they made their international debuts.

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have spoken of the need for top players to make themselves available to play for their respective state teams when free of international commitments.

“If they are available and have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket,” India head coach Gautam Gambhir said after the Sydney Test loss.

If the plan directed at all contracted players other than fast bowlers is implemented, all the leading internationals, including Rohit and Virat could turn up for their respective sides in the next round of the Ranji Trophy starting January 23.

With a lot of the all-format players from the Australia tour left out of the upcoming five-match T20I home series against England, all those could feature for their state teams. In such a scenario, Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal would turn up for Mumbai’s match against Jammu & Kashmir in Mumbai, Kohli and Rishabh Pant for Delhi against Saurashtra starring Ravindra Jadeja in Rajkot, and KL Rahul would take on Shubman Gill during Karnataka’s face-off with Punjab in Bengaluru.

Interestingly, a similar plan was laid out for the senior stars, including Rohit and Kohli to play the Duleep Trophy last September to help them prepare for the home stretch of Tests, against Bangladesh and New Zealand. However, when the seniors opted to rest, the BCCI agreed to their requests. It remains to be seen whether the board continues the softer stand on senior players.