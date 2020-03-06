History awaits to be repeated as the legends of cricket gear up to participate in the Road Safety World Series 2020, to be played from March 7 to March 22 across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

A total of five teams, India Legends, Australia Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, South Africa Legends and West Indies Legends will take part in the tournament.

Former stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, and Tillakaratne Dilshan and Muttiah Muralitharan will take to the field for the competition whose final will be played at Mumbai’s iconic Brabourne Stadium.

The tournament opener will see old horses Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara leading the India Legends and West Indies Legends respectively.

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020: Live Streaming Details

When will be Road Safety World Series 2020 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends played?

Road Safety World Series 2020 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends will be played on March 7, 2020.

Where will be Road Safety World Series 2020 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends played?

Road Safety World Series 2020 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will Road Safety World Series 2020 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends start?

Road Safety World Series 2020 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends will start at 7 PM IST.

Where can I watch Road Safety World Series 2020 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends?

Road Safety World Series 2020 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends will be broadcast live in India on Colors Cineplex.

Where can I watch the online streaming of Road Safety World Series 2020 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends?

Road Safety World Series 2020 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends online on Jio TV.