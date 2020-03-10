India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday won the toos and opted to bowl against Sri Lanka Legends in their Road Safety World Series T20 2020 match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

“We are going to bowl first. This wicket has always been like this with a bit of bounce and pace. Dew factor will come into play, so I want to chase. I had about three-four practice sessions before the first match, but got a body pain after the first game. The body’s certainly complaining. Sanjay Bangar comes in for Sairaj Bahutule,” said Tendulkar after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan said: “We are playing with one extra fast bowler as Murali is out. Looking forward to put some runs on the board, and put the pressure on India like we did against Australia. In the last game all of us fielded really well, everyone is playing for pride. I want to wish everyone a Happy Holi, it’s a great festival.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Mohammad Kaif, Manpreet Gony, Yuvraj Singh, Sameer Dighe (w), Sanjay Bangar, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Romesh Kaluwitharana (w), Marvan Atapattu, Chamara Kapugedera, Farveez Maharoof, Upul Chandana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chaminda Vaas, Ajantha Mendis, Thilan Thushara, Rangana Herath