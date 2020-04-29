India is mourning the death of one of the finest actors that the country has ever produced, Irrfan Khan, who breathed his last on Wednesday. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. Indian cricket fraternity has also come forward to pour their tributes for the talented actor.

Among the first ones to share a message after the news of passing away of Irrfan broke was Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan who said that he always enjoyed the actor’s work.

R.I.P @irrfank Ji. Always enjoyed your amazing work and your mind-blowing skills as an actor and artist. Sincere condolences and prayers for the family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dh6QdDs9nh — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 29, 2020

Meanwhile, former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

Condolences to his family and well – wishers #IrfanKhan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 29, 2020

Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma also mourned the death of the Maqbool actor.

RIP Irrfan Khan, so shocking to the news! You were an asset to the industry, redefined the art of acting! Such a warm and a beautiful soul. May god give your family the strength! God bless 🙏 @irrfank #IrrfanKhan #RIP #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/5lnFdzNt8L — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 29, 2020

Meanwhile, left-handed Indian batsman Suresh Raina also shared a heartfelt message on the passing away of the International star.

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. He was truly an actor with immense talent & high caliber. He will be missed badly. My heartfelt condolences to the family. #ripirfankhan pic.twitter.com/kXe7FfNvuP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 29, 2020

Irrfan had undergone treatment abroad for several months in 2019, working on just one project in that time, director Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.

For the unversed, the actor had lost his mother Saeeda Begum on Saturday. While his mother’s last rites took place in Jaipur, the star attended her funeral through a video call given the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in India. Irrfan’s mother was 95.

He had a career span of several decades. Not only in Bollywood but the actor was also involved in several international projects including Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man and Life of Pi.

In Bollywood, he has given outstanding movies including Salaam Bombay! Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Haider, Gunday, Piku, Talvar and Hindi Medium.

The entire country is in shock with his sudden demise.