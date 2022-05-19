Rinku is an incredible player; we need to nurture him for future, says KKR coach Brendon McCullum

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen many players come from nowhere to make a name for themselves in its 15 years of existence.

Despite a two-run loss to the Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh became the latest entrant in this list after a brilliant 40-run knock off 15 balls with two fours and four sixes, and he nearly clinched the victory before Evin Lewis took a stunning catch to dismiss the 24-year-old Aligarh batter in Marcus Stoinis’ final over.

In a 211-run chase, KKR needed three runs off two deliveries when Lewis struck.

Brendon McCullum, head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders, alluded to Rinku’s remarkable journey from the small town of Aligarh, known more for its locks than cricketers, to becoming an IPL sensation on Wednesday.

Rinku is an incredible player and someone worth investing in over the next few seasons of the tournament, according to McCullum, who was known for his swashbuckling batting during his playing days.

“Rinku is an incredible story, a man around the IPL for five years. He sat on the sidelines for so long and worked so hard, he has had to wait for his opportunity, he got it late in the tournament and he’s taken it,” McCullum said in the post-match press conference.

KKR needed 77 points off 30 at one point during the game and appeared to be out of contention to make the playoffs. Billings was out in the 16th, while Russell struggled to 5 off 11 before being out in the 17th as KKR crumbled under pressure.

However, it wasn’t as simple as LSG would have liked, as lower down the order, Rinku Singh (40 off 15) and Sunil Narine (21 not out off 7) demonstrated fighting spirit. Holder was taken for 17 by Rinku and Narine with 38 needed off 12 to leave 21 for the final over.

Rinku hit Marcus Stoinis for four, six, and six in the first three balls and took a double on the fourth delivery of the final over as KKR needed five runs in three balls. However, in the fifth ball of the over, Rinku was caught by Evin Lewis with a spectacular one-handed catch while diving across to his left.

Stoinis clean bowled Umesh Yadav with three runs needed off the last ball to seal a thrilling two-run win and playoff spot for LSG.

“He plays the game for all the right reasons that I love as a coach and as a fan of cricket as well. Rinku is a player who KKR will invest in, no doubt, over the next few years and we will see him progressing. Not too many people can bat like Rinku did and be able to pull games out of the fire. Really pleased for him,” he said.

McCullum, who is set to take over as England’s Test head coach, also praised Sunil Narine, who scored a seven-ball 21 against LSG and formed an important partnership with Rinku Singh.

“Sunny (Narine), every now and then, is going to come off and play a significant hand that can win some games,” McCullum said.

“I am heading in a different direction with the challenge of being able to coach England, but I will be following the KKR boys and, particularly, Rinku. I really wish them all the best,” McCullum added.

(Inputs from IANS)