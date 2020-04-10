Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Friday said that Andrew Flintoff’s fiery over during the second Ashes Test at Edgbaston in 2005 was the “best over” he ever faced in his career.

The official Twitter handle of England Cricket posted a video of that over. Sharing the same, Ponting wrote on Twitter, “Best over I ever faced. Class reverse swing at 90odd mph!”

Best over I ever faced. Class reverse swing at 90odd mph! https://t.co/EUdN9P64Cr — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) April 10, 2020

The Edgbaston Test still remains one of the most classic Ashes encounters of all time. Batting first the host posted 407 in the first innings before bundling Australia out for 308.

However, the visitors made a strong comeback with the ball in the second innings. Riding on Shane Warne’s magical spell of 6/46, Australia restricted England below 200 and set themselves a target of 282 to go 2-0 up in the series.

The touring openers had given their team a solid start before Flintoff drew the first blood. Coming in at third, Ponting faced the wrath of the English bowler.

Flintoff was comfortably moving the ball both ways with raw pace, causing an utter disturbance for the Australian captain and one of the greatest batsmen of the time.

After surviving three inswinging deliveries, Ponting heaved a sigh of relief thinking the over had come to an end. But with Flintoff bowling a no ball, Ponting had to take his guard one more time.

For the final ball, Freddy changed his course and bowled an outside-off delivery. Falling for the bait, Ponting went on to drive the ball but it kissed the outside edge of his willow and ended his short stay at the crease.

Just like that over, the match ended on a thrilling note as Australia, after being 220/9, went close to the touching distance courtesy a fighting partnership between Brett Lee and Michael Kasprowicz. However, they fell just a couple of runs short and lost the match to England who went on to win the series later on.