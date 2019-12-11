Former World Cup-winning Australian skipper Ricky Ponting on Wednesday joined social media much to the delight of his fans. Ponting announced his arrival on the social media platforms by posting a picture of him playing with his son.

“A day of firsts; finally on social media and the first net with my son Fletcher,” tweeted Ponting along with photos in which he can be spotted teaching his son how to hold a cricket bat.

Similarly, he posted a video on Instagram in which the batting legend is seen giving throwdowns to his son who can be seen batting at the nets.

Although Ponting had preferred to stay away from social media till date, the veteran of 168 Tests and 375 ODIs for Australia, finally decided to stay connected with his fans from across the world and join social media.

(With inputs from IANS)