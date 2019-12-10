Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels Red Devils striker Marcus Rashford is almost similar to Juve star Cristiano Ronaldo. The boss added that the 22-year-old English forward could become world’s top player.

Solskjaer backed Rashford to emulate five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, who has bagged three Premier League titles and the Champions League with United before leaving for Santiago Bernabeu in 2009.

“It’s very easy to compare the two of them, yeah,” Solskjaer said as quoted by Goal. “Both with skills, body shape, attitude, attributes – everything.

“The boy (Rashford) has every chance in the world to become a top, top player. Let’s hope he continues like this.

“I don’t want to talk about the amount of goals. As long as he keeps being positive and being direct and thinking about getting in front of the goal and getting chances, he’ll score goals.”

After a brilliant first half on offence and the following half marked by their iron-clad defence on Saturday night, the Red Devils ultimately emerged from the Etihad Stadium with a terrific 2-1 win against City, courtesy Marcus Rashford’s first-half penalty and Anthony Martial’s precise left-foot strike within six minutes of the goal.

The Premier League giants seem to gradually come back to winning ways following a poor start to the season. Before beating the defending Premier League champions, the Red Devils had also defeated Tottenham 2-1.

It seems that Solskjaer’s plan for the team has now evidently started to bear some fruits. However, the team is still fifth at the table since they have not been able to sustain their form in the Premier League.