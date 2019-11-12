The recent rumour in the European transfer market is that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly released a five man transfer shortlist. Zidane apparently wants as many of these players in the team as possible in the upcoming January transfer window if not all.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba, Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen, Napoli player Fabian Ruiz, Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes and Donny Van de Beek of AFC Ajax form the shortlist. The list has been confirmed in a report by Italian media house Tuttomercatoweb as reported by Express.

The report goes on to add that Zidane does not want Isco or James Rodriguez at Madrid anymore and both the players are not in his plans for now.

Isco has started in just a couple of La Liga matches so far while James Rodriguez has started in just four out of 13 league matches.

Real Madrid have been linked with Pogba, Eriksen, Van de Beek, Ruiz and Fernandes for quite some time now but the deals have failed to materialise for some reason or another. Perhaps, Madrid will be successful in getting some of these players in their camp in the January transfer window.