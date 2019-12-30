After multiple reports linking Erling Braut Haaland to Manchester United, the 19-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund instead. The Norwegian striker joined the Bundesliga giants on a contract which keeps him at the club until 2024.

It is now being reported that it was the Red Devils who decided to give up their chase of the teenaged star. Let us have a look at how much the star striker cost Dortmund.

It goes without saying that Dortmund signed the teenager by triggering his release clause which is said to be worth €20 Million. However, a report carried by La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport, as reported by Football Italia claims that the forward cost Dortmund much more than just that.

In addition to activating the release clause, Dortmund paid €15 Million as commission to his agent, Mino Raiola.

Moreover, the Bundesliga giants also paid €10 Million to Haaland’s father Alf-Inge Haaland. In addition, German media outlet Bild also reports that the forward will earn €8 Million per season in net wages until 2024 if he indeed remains at the club until then.

Other European giants like Manchester United and Juventus also seemed to be interested in the striker. However, both teams decided against their interest since could not agree to the agent’s deal.

Haaland will officially register as a Dortmund star as soon as the January transfer window opens.