The latest buzz in the European transfer market is a three-member transfer short for the forthcoming summer transfer window which has apparently been revealed by Spanish giants Barcelona. The list includes Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, Fiorentina player Nikola Milenkovic and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez prior to the 2020-21 season.

According to a report carried by Mundo Deportivo, Eric Abidal, the Sporting Director of Barcelona wants to sign a full-back, central defender and a forward. This explains the name of the three stars in their transfer list- Joshua Kimmich- their full-back target, Nikola Milenkovic- the central defender they would like to include in their squad and Lautaro Martinez whom they are eyeing as a potential replacement for ageing Luis Suarez.

A separate set of reports had claimed that Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde wants to also look at a potential replacement for Gerard Pique but Valverde has himself clarified the situation.

“If I see that he is focussed and ready to play then he’ll play,” he said when quizzed about Pique.

“I’ve spoken with him and I see him as being focused. We have to leave him alone for now, as we have an important game,” he concluded.