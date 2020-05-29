As the English Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed on June 17 as the resumption day of the 2019-20 season, the Chief Executive of the league Richard Masters said that the return date was not confirmed until all the safety requirements were met.

The Premier League in a statement said that the clubs and all the shareholders agreed on the provisional date of June 17 and that Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal would be the two opening games.

If everything falls in place the competition will return after a suspension of more than 100 days due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

📅 17.06.2020 Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place — Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2020

However, in the same statement, Masters said, “Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June.

“But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters are our priority.

“Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches.

“The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home.

“We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season,” he added.

However, if everything falls in place the Premier League will return after a suspension of more than 100 days due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.