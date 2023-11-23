Retired West Indies all-rounder Samuels banned for six years

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has slapped a six-year ban on former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels from all cricket after being found guilty of corruption during the Abu Dhabi T10 in 2019, where he was part of the Karnataka Tuskers but did not play.

An independent tribunal found Samuels guilty on four counts, including accepting favours that brought himself and the game into disrepute and concealing information from the investigating authorities. He had been punished for a similar offence 15 years ago.

“Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes,” Alex Marshall, the head of ICC’s HR and Integrity Unit, said.

“Though he is retired now, Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules,” he added.

The Abu Dhabi T10 is an Emirates Cricket Board run tournament as such it is their anti-corruption code that is in operation. By their rules, the ICC conducts all investigations into breaches made and they found Samuels had made four of them.

According to the global cricket body, Marlons was found guilty of the following: Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 (unanimous decision)- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 (unanimous decision) – Failing to cooperate with the designated Anti-Corruption official’s investigation.

Article 2.4.7 (unanimous decision) – Obstructing or delaying the designated Anti-Corruption official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.