Refugee team breakdancer disqualified for displaying ‘Free Afghan Women’ during performance

Afghan refugee Manizha Talash has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 after displaying “Free Afghan Women” on her cape during her breaking routine in the competition’s pre-qualifiers on Friday.

Talash’s routine against India Sardjoe of the Netherlands ended in controversy when breaking’s governing body, the World DanceSport Federation, announced her disqualification for violating Olympic rules prohibiting political statements on the field of play.

The 21-year-old, who lives in Spain, wore a light blue cape that had the phrase written on it with bold white letters. Talash was “disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire,” the World DanceSport Federation said in a statement.

Manizha’s message was directed at the political establishment in Afghanistan where the Taliban, after seizing power of the country in August 2021, began a hardline step towards women’s rights. She fled Afghanistan in 2021 after the Taliban effectively banned music and dancing, and barred females from classrooms and gyms.

Since the Taliban’s return to power, Afghan women have faced severe restrictions. Girls’ high schools have been closed, women are barred from travelling without a male guardian, and access to parks, gyms, and other public spaces has been heavily restricted.

The IOC, while allowing Afghan athletes to participate under the Refugee Olympic Team, has made it clear that no Taliban official has been accredited for the Paris Games, a stand against the regime’s oppressive policies. Both the country’s head and secretary general of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) recognised by the IOC are currently in exile.

The Paris Games are the third Olympics where a team of refugees is taking part in which Afghanistan is represented by a contingent of three women and three men.

However, Talash was disqualified after being found breaching Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter which states “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas”.

It says if there is a breach, each incident will be evaluated by their respective National Olympic Committee, International Federation and the International Olympic Committee, and disciplinary action will be taken on a case-by-case basis as necessary.