Premier League side Chelsea have been pretty impressive ever since new manager Frank Lampard has taken charge at the club. Their brilliant run in the Premier League has now taken them to third place at the points tally.

The London based club produced yet another clinical performance against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge and consequently even Palace manager Roy Hodgson has gone on record claiming how impressed he is with Chelsea’s performances.

In his media interaction, Hodgson singled out one particular Chelsea player and he is none other than Reece James. Hodgson has claimed that James has been the most impressive Chelsea player according to him.

“I thought it was a good battle,” Hodgson said post the game against Chelsea.

“Reece James must be very pleased with himself. He’s playing against such a dangerous opponent in his first start in the Premier League after his excellent performance on Tuesday night when he came in.

“He has got to be delighted playing at home against a player of Zaha’s quality. He made life very difficult for Wilf so congratulations to him.”

Notably, Chelsea was forced to stick to their set of players after a transfer ban was imposed on them in the summer but that has not affected the performance of the UEFA Europa League Champions.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard’s strategy of showing faith on youth has paid off. They have now won six back to back league matches and are not in any mood to slow down.