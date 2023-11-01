Records tumbling at Cricket World Cup 2023

New Delhi: Barring South African Aiden Markram (5th) and New Zealander Rachin Ravindra (3rd), the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 has witnessed opening batters leading the batting chart with Quinton de Kock occupying the top spot while India skipper Rohit Sharma sits at the fourth place among the top five. Australian David Warner is sandwiched in between at No.2 so far.

Sharma, however, is leading the chart in terms of the highest number of sixes with 20 hits besides occupying the second spot among the highest boundary scorers with 43 hits to the fence.

Among the bowlers, India’s Jasprit Bumrah is the third highest wicket taker with 14 scalps in the tournament so far, with Australian leggie Adam Zappa leading the pack with 16 wickets. Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afraid (15) is currently at the second position.

One of the most anticipated events across the globe, the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 hosted by India has already seen astonishing new records: highest team score, incredible run chase, and the fastest century, and not to forget the big upsets.

Not only cricket enthusiasts in India but fans across the globe are keenly observing the performance of the ten teams as they battle it out in the prestigious ICC tournament.

Here we provide you with certain fascinating statistics related to this ICC World Cup 2023.

Most 6s:

1) Rohit Sharma (Ind)- 20

2) David Warner (Aus)- 19

3) H Klaasen (SA)- 16

4) Quinton De Kock (SA)- 15

5) Kusal Mendis (SL)- 14

Most 4s:

1) Quinton De Kock (SA)- 44

2) Rohit Sharma (Ind)- 43

3) Aiden Markram (SA)- 39

4) David Warner (Aus)- 38

5) Devon Conway (NZ)- 36

Top Runs Scorers:

1) Quinton De Kock (SA)- 431 runs

2) David Warner (Aus)- 413 runs

3) Rachin Ravindra (NZ)- 406 runs

4) Rohit Sharma(Ind)- 398 runs

5) Aiden Markram(SA)- 356 runs

Highest Wicket Takers:

1) Adam Zampa (Aus)- 16

2) Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pak)- 15

3) Jasprit Bumrah (Ind)- 14

4) Dilshad Madushanka ( SL)- 13

Best Batting Averages:

1) Travis Head(Aus)- 109.00

2) KL Rahul (Ind)- 108.00

3) Virat Kohli (Ind)- 88.50

4) Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL)- 82.75

5) Rachin Ravindra (NZ)- 81.20

Best Bowling Economy Rate:

1) Mushfiqur Rahim (Bang)- 0.00

2) Ravichandran Ashwin (Ind)- 3.40

3) Ravindra Jadeja (Ind)- 3.75

4) Jasprit Bumrah (Ind)- 3.91

5) Virat Kohli (Ind)- 4.00

Best Bowling Figures:

1) Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pak)- 5/54

2) Mohammed Shami (Ind)- 5/54

3) Mitchel Santner (NZ)- 5/59

4) Adam Zampa (Aus)- 4/8

(Note: The above data is based on the performance of respective teams till Oct 31, 2023)