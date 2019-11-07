Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min said on Thursday that he is “really, really sorry” for the injury of Andre Gomes that involved the South Korean football star.

Notably, 26-year-old Gomes picked up the injury when he was tackled from behind by Son in the 77th minute of Sunday’s Premier League match between Spurs and Everton.

Gomes had an awkward fall which aggravated his injury. The injury led to an anguished reaction from players and fans who were in close vicinity to the occurring.

“It was a really, really tough few days. I realised how lucky I am to have the supporters, my friends, my team-mates – everyone gave me such strong messages,” Son told BT Sport 2 after Thursday’s Champions League match against Crvena zvezda, which the Spurs won 4-0.

Talking further about the tackle on Gomes, Son said, “Of course I still feel really, really sorry about this accident and this situation.

“I had to focus for the team. I had to keep going. I had to keep working hard. I think this is my right answer to all the people who support me.”

Son, who received a red card for his tackle that caused ankle injury to Gomes, got the decision overturned by the Football Association later following an appeal by Spurs.

In Thursday’s match, Son scored a brace (57th minute and 61st minute) to help Spurs remain in contention for the round of 16. And a win against Olympiacos will see the team sail to the knockout stages for a third consecutive season.