Real task not only win Champions Trophy but also defeat arch-rival India: Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the hosts should not only focus on winning the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, but also on defeating arch-rivals India in Dubai on February 23.

“We have a very good side and they have done well in recent times but the real task now is to not only win the Champions Trophy but also defeat our arch-rival India in the upcoming match in Dubai. The entire nation stands behind them,” Sharif said during the inauguration ceremony of the renovated and upgraded Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on Friday.

Pakistan and India have a history of cricket rivalry and generally the Indian team has held the advantage in ICC events since the 90s. Pakistan’s last win in an ICC event against India came in 2021 when they won the T20 World Cup in Dubai.’

After India refused to send its team across the border for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, the two boards along with the ICC came under an agreement to hold the tournament under a hybrid model, according to which India will be playing their matches in the UAE.

Pakistan will enter the tournament as defending champion. It was last held in 2017 in England with Pakistan winning the final.

“It is a big occasion for Pakistan that we are hosting a big ICC event after nearly 29 years,” Sharif said.

Expressing his excitement about the opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in Pakistan after 29 years, Sharif is thrilled with the new-look stadium and the improved facilities, saying it reflects the spirit of Pakistan’s cricketing passion.

“I have full confidence that our team will continue to make the nation proud in the upcoming Champions Trophy,” he said.

The ceremony celebrated the completion of Gaddafi Stadium’s renovation in just 117 days.