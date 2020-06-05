Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz said that the clubs was “raring” to resume the season and win the La Liga title. However, the young attacker admitted that they will miss the fans while playing at empty venues.

“Zidane has asked us to keep on working as we are, that we enjoy ourselves and to keep progressing. We’re raring for La Liga to resume to go and win it,” Brahim was quoted as saying on the official website of Real Madrid.

“The fans mean everything to us and we’ll miss them. We’ve got what are like 11 cup finals ahead of us and we’ll try to adapt to playing behind closed doors as best we can to go out and win all of the remaining 11 games,” he added.

Speaking about returning to the training field, Brahim said that even though he used to train at home during the lockdown, he missed being doing that with his teammates.

“The adaptation period has been progressing. Training with your teammates isn’t the same as training at home. I missed having a ball at my feet and we’re adapting really well to playing football in a group and working with the ball,” Brahim said.

Another Real Madrid star, Karim Benzema, had echoed what Brahim said and admitted that playing without fans “will be different”. “We always need our supporters,” Benzema told Real Madrid TV.

Earlier, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos had said that adapting quickly to the new conditions would be the key to success in the remaining matches of La Liga which will be played after a gap of more than three months due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spanish top-flight is all set to return on June 12 with matches at empty venues and players strictly directed to adhere to health protocols issued by the Spanish government and the Royal Spanish Federation (REFF) and follow social distancing guidelines.