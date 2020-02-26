Ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 clash, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane heaped praise on his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola in a press conference, saying the former Barcelona man is the “best” coach in the world.

“(Guardiola has) always shown that he is (the best) – first at Barcelona, then at Bayern Munich and then at Manchester City. That’s my opinion. Others may think there are better coaches and there are a lot of coaches, but I think he’s the best,” Zidane was quoted as saying by IANS.

The former French international also explained how he was inspired by Guardiola and even spent time with him in Munich in 2015.

“We are inspired by what he did and that is what motivates us. I was with him several days when he was at Bayern, we spoke about training sessions and how he manages the team and he was very honest,” the 1998 World Cup-winner said.

The two giants of European football, Real Madrid and Manchester City are set to face each other on Wednesday in what is expected to be one of the best Round of 16 matches in Europe’s top flight in recent times.

Guardiola’s reputation as one of Barca’s greatest managers has never gained him much affection from the Real Madrid fans. Thus, Wednesday’s clash will carry an added flavour of rivalry. However, Zidane has clarified that the game has nothing to do with the Blancos’ traditional rival.

“It is a Real Madrid-Manchester City game, it’s not Guardiola against Zidane. it is a game of football and that is what people want to see,” the Real Madrid manager said.

City, who have been banned from the next two editions of the Champions League, will be desperate to make a mark this season and turn their longstanding dream of becoming the European champions into a reality. While Real Madrid will be looking to extend their bid for the record 14th European title.