In what is regarded as one of fiercest rivalries in football, La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are all set to engage in another El Clasico on Sunday night.

Defending champions Barcelona will be looking to extend their stay at the top of the points table with a win, while Real Madrid will be hoping to revive their fate after a disappointing run in February in across competitions.

The Blancos won only two out of their six matches in February and lost their top spot in La Liga and also stand in the verge of getting knocked out from Champions League after Manchester City stunned them at Bernabeu earlier this week.

And to make their matter worse, their marquee signing of the season Eden Hazard will be unavailable.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have finally found the rhythm under new coach Quique Setien after some initial hiccups under his reign. But the Catalans will be without important players like Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba.

Lionel Messi will again be expected to do the greatest damage especially after he ended his four-match goal drought with four strikes against Eibar in their last league game.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico: Live Streaming Details

When will be El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona played?

El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played on March 1, 2020.

Where will be El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona played?

El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona City will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

What time will El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona start?

El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will start at 1:30 AM IST (March 2).

Where can I watch El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona in India?

El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be broadcast live in India on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony ESPN.

Where can I watch the online streaming of El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona in India?

El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be streamed online on Sony LIV, Airtel XStream and Jio TV.