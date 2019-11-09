Spanish giants Real Madrid have been looking for a world-class midfielder for quite some time now. However, despite being interested in many players they have not been able to finalise the deal with any of them. They were not able to add a quality midfielder in the summer transfer window and would be looking to make use of the January transfer window to add in a midfielder in their ranks.

Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba was on top of their transfer targets but Manchester United’s reluctance to lower their valuation of Pogba forced Real Madrid to give up on him since they had already spent a lot in order to sign other players like Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid were further linked with Christian Eriksen and Donny Van de Beek but they failed to draft in either of the two.

Recent reports from Sportsmole claim that Real Madrid are now eyeing Liverpool star Fabinho. Earlier, journalist Jose Luis Vergara had claimed in August this year that the former Monaco midfielder will move to Spain in the summer but that did not turn out to be true and the Brazilian remained at Liverpool.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is now reportedly looking forward to sign Fabinho and have him on the pitch along with Casemiro.