Real Madrid now stand one victory away from winning the La Liga 2019-20 title after beating Granada 2-1 on Monday. With just two matches remaining Los Blancos stand at the top of the points table and will be crowned champions if they beal Villarreal at home on Thursday irrespective of what Barcelona do.

Even if Madrid slip up against Villarreal, they will have one more chance on Sunday in their last league game of the season against Alaves.

However, it was not easy for Real Madrid as they were made to sweat by a Granada team. After Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema had taken their team 2-0 up, Darwin Machis had returned one back in the second half at Los Carmenes Stadium.

Mendy scored in the 10th minute after making his way between Victor Diaz and Dimitri Foulquier and firing a heavy strike into the roof of Granada’s net from an acute angle.

Benzema scored six minutes later when a brilliant backheel from Isco allowed Luka Modric to switch direction. The Croatian international fed the ball to the French striker who cut inside Diaz and smashed the ball into the far corner.

Madrid cruised their way for the remaining parts of the opening half, but found themselves outraged by a determined Granada side in the second half. The host made their intention clear when the reduced their gap with Madrid and scored in the 50th minute.

The goal was a result of collective failure from the Zinedine Zidane-managed team. Casimiro was dispossessed in the midfield before Machis nutmegged Madrid keeper Thiabout Courtois to make the scoreline 1-2.

Granada pushed their counterparts hard and dictated a major part of the second half as a visibly nervous Madrid side somehow managed to hold on to their lead. Skipper Sergio Ramos had to clear a shot off the goal line as they struggled their way towards their ninth consecutive victory.