Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has called his team’s La Liga 2019-20 win bigger than their 2016-17 victory especially due to the disturbing situation that the world is in at the moment and the effect it had on the players. Zidane asserted that the current title had “a special taste to it”.

“It’s huge. It’s a constant battle. There are 38 games, and only at the end can you achieve something great like today. I’m extremely thankful to the players, first and foremost, because they’re the ones fighting out on the pitch. I have my role and I’m with them, but it’s a team effort. This is a huge achievement, it’s incredibly emotional. It’s very tough to win the Spanish league, very tough indeed,” Zidane was quoted as saying on the official website of Real Madrid.

“I feel extremely happy, for all I have. As you said, the first LaLiga was wonderful, but this one has a special taste to it after two months at home. Then we came back and we prepared in a different fashion, winning a league title which, I think, is always the hardest. We did it, it’s everyone’s success because this is a team and all the sacrifice has paid off,” he added.

Real Madrid were crowned the champions after they bear Villarreal 2-1 on Thursday at the empty Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Their cause was strengthened further by the unexpected 1-2 defeat of Barcelona at the hands of Osasuna.

Karim Benzema was the star of the night for Los Blancos as he scored a brace to help them win their 34th Spanish league title. The French striker scored his first of the match in the 17th minute and followed it up with a controversial penalty at the fag end of the contest.

“I have a good relationship with the players. As it should be, every day and whatever happens, even at the most difficult times. We’ve had tough times even though we’ve won a lot, but the relationship has always been good with everyone. They’re extremely professional and respectful, but what I’m most concerned with is the relationships they have with each other.

“You highlight Sergio Ramos. He is our leader, he drives the team on. We all bring something different to the team but he’s our captain. We have 4 captains with Marcelo, Varane and Benzema, but it’s true that Sergio is our leader. I think every single madridista feels represented by Sergio in every sense,” Zidane explained.