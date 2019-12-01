Jose Mourinho finally took up a managerial role after he was sacked by Manchester United in December 2018. Mourinho was appointed the new Tottenham Hotspur manager after the club decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettinho. There are reports emerging which claim that Real Madrid offered Mourinho a massive last-minute offer to reject the Tottenham job.

According to a report carried by The Sun, Real Madrid made an eleventh-hour offer to prevent Jose Mourinho from joining Tottenham. This is because the Los Blancos were reportedly unwilling to see their former boss take charge at another top European side. They also wanted him to stay free in case Real Madrid sack Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid reportedly offered Mourinho a whopping £12 Million to just reject the Tottenham job offer. However, the offer, as it turns out, was not accepted.

After being appointed the Spurs boss, the former Chelsea manager claimed that he felt at home at Spurs and could think about joining a different club.

“I’m so happy here that I couldn’t even think about the possibility to go to another place,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by Express.

“You can put now in front of me any club in the world, I would not move,” he added.

Mourinho has started his stint with Tottenham with as many as three wins in a row- against West Ham United, Olympiacos and Bournemouth